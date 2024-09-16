Bryce Young: Heisman winner, national champion, No. 1 draft pick, NFL bench warmer
By Sam Fariss
From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young – who won the Heisman Trophy (2021), the National Championship (2020), and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (2023) has been benched.
On Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would start in place of Young for their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Young has struggled through the beginning of his second season, throwing 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions through the first two games. His QBR (quarterback rating) has plummeted to an abysmal 8.9, earning him a No. 31 ranking amongst NFL QBs (there are only 32 teams).
Last season was Young's rookie year and there were moments of brilliance for the young quarterback. He completed nearly 60 percent of his pass attempts for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
However, the minimal success from last year seems to have run its course. Young has only earned 245 total passing yards and run for a minimal 18 yards on the ground. Young did earn a rushing touchdown against New Orleans in the Panthers' 47-10 loss to the Saints.
Dalton, who was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has been in the league for over a decade and has been Young's backup for the last year. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played in 170 games over the past 14 seasons.
Dalton played for the TCU Horned Frogs from 2006 to 2010 and was a two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2009 & 2010).
The Panthers are relying on Dalton's experience to right their sinking ship as Carolina is 0-2 to start the 2024 season.