BYU Football: 3 most important games in 2024
I heard the question asked at the beginning of 2023 of what would constitute a successful Big 12 debut for the BYU Cougars.
It was determined during the course of this discussion that a winning season and a bowl game appearance would be generally considered a success among the fanbase. Ultimately the Cougars fell short of this goal.
However, there were some encouraging signs at the end of the 2023 season for BYU. They sat down grad transfer Kedon Slovis after a rugged season relative to what the expectations were, and Jake Retzlaff took the reigns.
This move didn't fix all of the issues, but it did seemingly give the offense some life. BYU looks to ride what little momentum exists within the program into the 2024 season and make some noise. This year it will certainly take a winning season and a bowl appearance to call the season a success.
They have an opportunity to impact the Big 12 and playoff picture with a few key matchups. Here are the three most important games for BYU in the 2024 season.
1. Kansas State
BYU hosts Kansas State on September 21st. One key to winning seven or more games for BYU in 2024 will be taking advantage of a couple of these matchups that they get on their home field. Provo is an extremely difficult place for teams to come in and win. It will be loud. It will be electric.
If BYU can come into this game prepared to stop the rushing attack of K-State which should be a strength of that offense with new transfer Dylan Edwards, and execute their offensive game plan, they may be able to pull this one out.
The time of the game will be important as well. A night game would bode well for the Cougars
2. Oklahoma State
The Cougars host Oklahoma State on October 18th, and this is another one where they have an opportunity to make something happen against a team that is considered to be a contender for the Big 12 title.
Oklahoma State will have some explosive playmakers on the offensive side as they normally do. This one will come down to whether BYU will be able to get a few key stops on the defensive side. The home crowd should be helpful with that.
I see BYU being able to move the ball in this game, so it is really the question of whether Jay Hill's defense is up to the task. It will certainly be a challenge.
3. Utah
Utah is perhaps the most important game on BYU's schedule. I mentioned earlier that a successful season for BYU in 2024 will include some key victories, a winning season, and a bowl appearance.
There is one more thing that could add to whether or not this season is a success, and that is beating their rivals. These two teams have not met in a few years being in different conferences.
One of the great things about these two teams being in the Big 12 together is that this rivalry is renewed, and it is a fun one.
Utah is the superior team on paper, but this game is almost always close. This is one that could drastically change the trajectory of the Big 12 title race as the game comes late in the season, and the Utes are considered a potential favorite to win the conference.
This game is at Utah which will be tough and will require a sound offensive game plan against one of the better defenses in the Big 12. A win would be huge for BYU as it could help them accomplish season goals but also own the bragging rights in this series for the next year.