Cal's Sioape Vatikani carted off the field after two hard hits, players look on silently
By Sam Fariss
Sioape Vatikani has been a staple of the Cal offense for two seasons now and the offensive lineman has helped lead the Golden Bears to their 3-0 start this year.
However, against the Florida State Seminoles, Vatikani suffered two massive hits on a single play and the beloved lineman went down. Players on both sides of the field fell silent as Vatikani remained almost perfectly still on the turf.
Immediately, trainers and EMTs burst into action, responding to the player's injury and preparing the necessary resources to make sure Vatikani was taken care of properly.
The EMTs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium began prepping to move him onto a board to eventually cart him off the field. During all of this, fans at the stadium could have heard a pin drop.
All week, football fans have been making jokes about Cal coming into town to take down Florida State. Heck, all season, fans have been making jokes about just how terrible the Seminoles have looked. However, this moment in college football brought fans to a standstill.
Seminole players, coaches, and fans alike applauded as the EMTs carted Vatikani off the field following far too many anxious moments of simply hoping for the best.
Moments like this are not just devastating and heartwrenching, but they are also great reminders that these are just kids playing a sport they love. Here is to Sioape Vatikani's health and well-being, for the rest of the season and the rest of his career.