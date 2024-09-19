FSU is only Power Conference program without a win, one of 12 winless CFB teams
By Sam Fariss
An oh-and-three start to the season is bad no matter what team you're talking about or who the opponents were. A 0-3 start for a team like the Florida State Seminoles, especially following their postseason debacles, is absolutely abysmal.
In fact, FSU is the only team that is a part of a Power Conference that has gone 0-3 to start the 2024 season. Every other team (62 of 63 teams) has at least one win to its name.
Out of the entire country of college football teams (approximately 858 teams, including 134 FBS teams and 133 FCS teams), the Seminoles are just one of 12 programs without a win.
Alongside Florida State in its winless start to 2024 are 11 other college football teams: the Wyoming Cowboys, UTEP Miners, Kennesaw State Owls, Jacksonville State Gamecocks, UMass Minutemen, Temple Owls, New Mexico Lobos, Kent State Golden Flashes, Old Dominion Monarchs, Troy Trojans, and Miami (OH) Redhawks.
From head coach Mike Norvell's refusal to officially bench quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to the Seminole defense repeatedly failing to slow down its opponents' run games, Florida State football is in shambles.
The Seminoles started the season as the No. 10 team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 Poll. However, with losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis, FSU has plummeted in the rankings.
Florida State is set to face the Cal Golden Bears, who have been on a hot streak, in Week 4 and is currently favored by just 2.5 points.
The Bears and the Seminoles are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Only time will tell if FSU can finally get its first win of the season or if they will to an even more embarrassing 0-4 start.