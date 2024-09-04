Can Dylan Raiola continue his father's legacy of never losing to Colorado?
By Sam Fariss
Reign in your buffaloes (or bison), shuck your corn, and get ready for the Big 8 reunion of a lifetime.
Two of the founding members of the original Big 12, both of which were in the Big 8 together, are getting ready to share a field once again.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing off in Lincoln.
While most people have heard of Shedeur Sanders, the son and quarterback of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, not everyone has heard of Dylan Raiola, the Nebraska quarterback (no nepotism involved, sort of).
Raiola, who is actually the son of former Cornhusker center Dominic Raiola, is a freshman at Nebraska and had a career debut in Week 1.
The Cornhuskers opened their season against the UTEP Miners and Raiola lit up the sky. Raiola completed 19 of his 27 pass attempts for 238 passing yards and 2 touchdowns through the air.
This week, Raiola and the Cornhuskers are preparing to host the Sanders and the Buffaloes. In preparation, Raiola's dad gave him a gentle reminder about his own time in Lincoln:
Dominic Raiola played for the Cornhuskers from 1998 until 2000, in which he won the Rimington Trophy which is awarded to the best center in the nation every season.
During the elder Raiola's time in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers went 31-7 and won the Big 12 conference championship game once, against the Texas Longhorns in 1999.
In 1998, Nebraska defeated Colorado 16-14. In 1999, Nebraska defeated Colorado 33-30 in overtime. In 2000, Nebraska defeated Colorado 34-32.
To carry on his dad's legacy, Dylan Raiola better get ready to take down the Buffs when they visit his home stadium on Saturday. To one-up his dad's legacy, Raiola would lead the Cornhuskers to a win by more than three points.
Nebraska and Colorado are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Sept. 7.