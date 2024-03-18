Can Ohio State football have nation's best rushing attack in 2024?
Ohio State football is primed and ready to take over the Big Ten and potentially win a national championship, which it hasn't done since 2015. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will face a ton of pressure heading into his sixth season in Columbus after losing to rival Michigan for three consecutive seasons. The Buckeyes aim to reign over college football in 2024, but it's rushing attack will be essential if it wants to win the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff this upcoming season.
The Buckeyes rushing attack in 2023 was led by Virginia native TreVeyon Henderson, who is returning for Ohio State football in 2024. In 2023, he garnered 926 total rushing yards, eleven touchdowns with an average of 5.9 yards per carry. The Ohio State halfback was also formidable as a pass-catcher as he tallied 19 receptions with an average of 12.1 yards, respectively.
Henderson is accredited for his explosive, yet elusive approach when running the football. The Buckeyes' rusher is solid as a pass catcher and is useful in short-yardage situations.
In a game against Rutgers, Henderson displays his elusiveness by dodging the first defender as he cuts his way to the outside and welcomes contact shoulder-first to garner first-down yardage.
In 2023, Henderson was alongside former Buckeyes rusher Chip Trayanum, who transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats after the conclusion of last season. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they signed former Ole Miss halfback Quinshon Judkins. He had 2,725 yards, 31 touchdowns with an average of five yards per carry across two seasons for the Rebels. The former Ole miss rusher is known as a power runner that can garner extra yardage after contact, slip tackles, and is a solid blocker.
In a matchup against a stout Georgia defense, Judkins finds a hole in the trenches while slipping through multiple arm tackles on his way for a touchdown. His initial burst and patience was exhibited in this play.
The tandem of Henderson and Judkins has the potential to be one of the top rushing duos in the nation as the 2024 season approaches. Unfortunately, outlets reported that fomer Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford has chosen to go to rival Michigan under the same position. He was with the Buckeyes since 2015 and his departure left the college football community confused. The Buckeyes are set with immense talent in the running back room, so why would Alford leave at this juncture?
Fortunately, the Buckeyes have a proven offensive minded coordinator in Chip Kelly, who recently served as UCLA's head coach since 2018. Kelly has led prolific offenses on the professional and collegiate level throughout his coaching tenure. The former UCLA head coach led the Oregon Ducks to the 2010 national title game mainly due to its ground game. Kelly led the Oregon offense to a top six finish in rushing yards per game and top seven finish in rushing yards per attempt throughout 2007-2012, respectively.
Kelly also led the UCLA rushing attack to a top 20 ranking in each of the last four campaigns with talent that aren't the caliber of Judkins and Henderson. Additionally, in 2023, Kelly was responsible for having led the Bruins to an average of 4.9 yards per rush (26th in nation) and 17th in total rush yards per game (197.9).
The 2024 Ohio State football team will have colossal expectations, as Buckeyes's fans yearn for a national title with the stack of talent that occupies its team, especially at running back.