Chop Robinson: Grading the Miami Dolphins No. 21 overall pick
The Miami Dolphins selected Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and here's our grade.
There were some interesting picks on Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but there might not have been a better pick than the selection of Chop Robinson by the Miami Dolphins at 21st overall.
Chop was a dominant edge rusher at Penn State. He had 10.5 tackles for loss last season in addition to 5.5 sacks but don't get caught up in the sack numbers. Clay Matthews III had 4.5 sacks during his senior season at USC. He had double-digit sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. It's a different game and Robinson is the kind of dude you need to beat elite quarterbacks.
Miami filled a position of need with tremendous value. You can't beat that. I believe that Dallas Turner is the best pass rusher in the draft but Robinson isn't far behind. Just think back to the Michigan game. Michigan didn't run the ball 32 times in a row because it didn't have faith in J.J. McCarthy. It was all about Chop Robinson and his domiantion off the edge. He made Sherrone Moore adjust his gameplan and that's the kind of guy I want on my team.
Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. The next two most important positions, in my eyes, are pass protector and pass rusher. The Dolphins needed a pass rusher and got one of the best in the NFL draft without moving up at all. They killed it and for Chop Robinson, they get an A+.