Clemson and FSU are sticking around for at least one more season in the ACC
By Sam Fariss
Despite rumors galore of the Tigers' and Seminoles' departure from the ACC, it was reported on Monday, July 22 that both Clemson and Florida State would be staying in the conference for at least two more seasons.
The deadline for reporting an intent to depart from your current conference for the 2025-26 season is August 15, 2024.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday morning that multiple sources had told him that the schools would not notify the ACC by the deadline.
Therefore, the Seminoles and the Tigers are going to be part of the ACC until at least the end of the 2026 athletic season.
Amid the chaos of the current realignment and the dissolving of the Pac-12, the rumor mill start churning out the idea of Florida State and Clemson joining the SEC or the Big 12.
Had the two teams left the ACC, the conference would have only had 14 member teams including Florida State's in-state rival Miami.
The two schools have dominated the ACC's football scene in recent years, with head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles earning a top spot last season but falling short of the College Football Playoffs.
The Tigers, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, have won two national championships under the CFP structure and were runners-up in two other title games.
For now, the Seminoles and the Tigers will stick around in the ACC but fans shouldn't get too comfortable with the current conference alignments, they can change again just like they did this year.