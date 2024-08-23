Saturday Blitz
College football Aflac Kickoff Game history and winners

This season, the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will take the field for the annual Aflac Kickoff Game. Who else has played in it and who has won?

By Sam Fariss

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Aflac Kickoff Game with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the Louisville Cardinals.
Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Aflac Kickoff Game with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the Louisville Cardinals. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Over the past 16 years (barring 2020 because of the COVID-10 pandemic), Week 1 of college football has featured the Aflac Kickoff Game.

This season, the No. 14 Clemson Tigers and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take the field on Aug. 31 for the annual game.

Clemson has been in the Aflac Kickoff Game three previous times (2008, 2012, & 2022). The Bulldogs have also made three past appearances (2011, 2016, & 2022). Both teams are 2-1 in the game.

The history of the Aflac Kickoff Game

The game originated in 2008 when the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 9 Clemson Tigers met in front of 70,100 fans.

The Tide walked away with a 34-10 victory over the Tigers and the early-season game has stuck around ever since.

The results of every Aflac Kickoff Game

Season

Winner

Loser

Score

2008

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

34-10

2009

Alabama Crimson Tide

Virginia Tech Hokies

34-24

2010

LSU Tigers

North Carolina Tar Heels

30-24

2011

Boise State Broncos

Georgia Bulldogs

35-21

2012

Tennessee Volunteers

NC State Wolfpack

35-21

Clemson Tigers

Auburn Tigers

26-19

2013

Alabama Crimson Tide

Virginia Tech Hokies

35-10

2014

Ole Miss Rebels

Boise State Broncos

35-13

Alabama Crimson Tide

West Virginia Mountaineers

33-23

2015

Auburn Tigers

Louisville Cardinals

31-24

2016

Georgia Bulldogs

North Carolina Tar Heels

33-24

2017

Alabama Crimson Tide

Florida State Seminoles

24-7

Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

42-41 (2OT)

2018

Auburn Tigers

Washington Huskies

21-16

2019

Alabama Crimson Tide

Duke Blue Devils

42-3

2021

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

44-13

Ole Miss Rebels

Louisville Cardinals

43-24

2022

Georgia Bulldogs

Oregon Ducks

49-3

Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

41-10

2023

Louisville Cardinals

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

39-34

The 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game is scheduled for Aug. 31 at noon ET. Clemson and Georgia are set to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

