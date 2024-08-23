College football Aflac Kickoff Game history and winners
By Sam Fariss
Over the past 16 years (barring 2020 because of the COVID-10 pandemic), Week 1 of college football has featured the Aflac Kickoff Game.
This season, the No. 14 Clemson Tigers and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take the field on Aug. 31 for the annual game.
Clemson has been in the Aflac Kickoff Game three previous times (2008, 2012, & 2022). The Bulldogs have also made three past appearances (2011, 2016, & 2022). Both teams are 2-1 in the game.
The history of the Aflac Kickoff Game
The game originated in 2008 when the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 9 Clemson Tigers met in front of 70,100 fans.
The Tide walked away with a 34-10 victory over the Tigers and the early-season game has stuck around ever since.
The results of every Aflac Kickoff Game
Season
Winner
Loser
Score
2008
Alabama Crimson Tide
Clemson Tigers
34-10
2009
Alabama Crimson Tide
Virginia Tech Hokies
34-24
2010
LSU Tigers
North Carolina Tar Heels
30-24
2011
Boise State Broncos
Georgia Bulldogs
35-21
2012
Tennessee Volunteers
NC State Wolfpack
35-21
Clemson Tigers
Auburn Tigers
26-19
2013
Alabama Crimson Tide
Virginia Tech Hokies
35-10
2014
Ole Miss Rebels
Boise State Broncos
35-13
Alabama Crimson Tide
West Virginia Mountaineers
33-23
2015
Auburn Tigers
Louisville Cardinals
31-24
2016
Georgia Bulldogs
North Carolina Tar Heels
33-24
2017
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State Seminoles
24-7
Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
42-41 (2OT)
2018
Auburn Tigers
Washington Huskies
21-16
2019
Alabama Crimson Tide
Duke Blue Devils
42-3
2021
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
44-13
Ole Miss Rebels
Louisville Cardinals
43-24
2022
Georgia Bulldogs
Oregon Ducks
49-3
Clemson Tigers
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
41-10
2023
Louisville Cardinals
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
39-34
The 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game is scheduled for Aug. 31 at noon ET. Clemson and Georgia are set to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta