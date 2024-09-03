College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after Week 1, FSU free falls
The first full weekend of college football games in 2024 is now complete, including some shocking upsets and record-breaking blowouts.
After our first weekend of games, we saw a lot of movement within the top 25. Here's how the AP should shake out this week.
Projected Top 25 rankings after Week 1
Projected Ranking
Team
Record
Previous Ranking
Week 1 Result
1
Georgia
1-0
1 (No Change)
W v. (14) Clemson, 34-3
2
Ohio State
1-0
2 (NC)
W v. Akron, 52-6
3
Texas
1-0
4 (+1)
W v. Colorado State, 52-0
4
Alabama
1-0
5 (+1)
W v. Western Kentucky, 63-0
5
Notre Dame
1-0
7 (+2)
W v. Texas A&M, 23-13
6
Ole Miss
1-0
6 (NC)
W v. Furman, 76-0
7
Oregon
1-0
3 (-4)
W v. Idaho, 24-14
8
Penn State
1-0
8 (NC)
W v. West Virginia, 34-12
9
Michigan
1-0
9 (NC)
W v. Fresno State, 30-10
10
Missouri
1-0
11 (+1)
W v. Murray State, 51-0
11
Utah
1-0
12 (+1)
W v. Southern Utah, 49-0
12
Tennessee
1-0
15 (+3)
W v. UT Chattanooga, 69-3
13
Oklahoma
1-0
16 (+3)
W v. Temple, 51-3
14
Oklahoma State
1-0
17 (+3)
W v. South Dakota State, 44-20
15
Kansas State
1-0
18 (+3)
W v. UT Martin, 41-6
16
USC
1-0
23 (+7)
W v. (13) LSU, 27-20
17
Miami (FL)
1-0
19 (+2)
W v. Florida, 41-17
18
Arizona
1-0
21 (+3)
W v. New Mexico, 61-39
19
Kansas
1-0
22 (+3)
W v. Lindewood, 48-3
20
LSU
0-1
13 (-7)
L v. (23) USC, 20-27
21
NC State
1-0
24 (+3)
W v. Western Carolina, 38-21
22
Iowa
1-0
25 (+2)
W v. Illinois State, 40-0
23
Louisville
1-0
NR
W v. Austin Peay, 62-0
24
Clemson
0-1
14 (-11)
L v. (1) Georgia, 3-34
25
Washington
1-0
NR
W v. Weber, 35-3
Dropped out of poll: Florida State Seminoles (prev. ranked No. 10), Texas A&M Aggies (prev. ranked No. 20)
Many top-25 teams quickly made their Week 1 match-ups formalities; ranked teams won by an average of 43.2 points this week against FCS opponents. While these beatdowns will not hold too much weight, those allowed most teams to maintain their spot or move past teams ahead of them that got upset.
The biggest disappointment of the early season has to be Florida State. Skidding to 0-2 would be bad enough, but the Georgia Tech and Boston College losses are in-conference (and unranked), so their hopes of back-to-back ACC Championship seasons look unobtainable.
After FSU's performance tonight, there will be a discussion about Mike Norvell's job. The Seminoles have to be perfect on the rest of their season to stay in the Playoff conversation.
Georgia solidified their preseason hype with a great win over Clemson. The Tigers' defense held strong in the first half, only allowing 6 points. Despite that success, the offense was nowhere to be seen, failing to score until the third quarter.
While only one of the top-10 teams lost, that does not mean there were not some other close calls. No. 3 Oregon posted nearly 500 yards of offensive and only surrendered one turnover yet could not muster more than 24 points against FCS opponent Idaho. This wobble knocks Oregon from no. 3 to no. 7.
Notre Dame turned a lot of heads when they appeared in the top 7 but they proved they were worthy of it after scoring the last 10 points of the game on the road at no. 20 Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish look to have a special backfield this season with Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love combining for over 130 yards and a TD each. The Fighting Irish leapfrog Ole Miss and gain 2 spots in the ranking.
The reigning national champion, no. 9 Michigan, also looked shaky when they held a slim 13-3 at halftime against Fresno State; however, a strong second half allows them to stay put in the rankings.
The rest of the ranked SEC dominated as well, going 6-1 as a conference. The only weak link was LSU, who lost to no. 23 USC in Las Vegas 27-20.
When faced with Heisman winners leaving, both historic programs used a "next man up" approach which allowed Miller Moss and Garrett Nussmeier to lead their teams to open this season after being backups in 2023. USC won the game on a last-minute TD by senior Woody Marks to shock many and jump up 7 spots to no. 16.