College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
Spring ball is in the books and some college football teams looked legit while others had tough showings during their annual scrimmage.
While it's truly hard to tell anything from a spring scrimmage, there's enough to take from the practices, transfer portal, and game to make a somewhat legitimate guess as to how they might look heading into the season. If the transfer portal depleted some teams, there's a good chance they won't be contenders in 2024, unless of course the players on the way out weren't serious contributors.
A lot has happened over the last couple of months with draft decisions and transfers that it only seems right to update the rankings projections before my final one in August.
It's been an interesting spring with teams like Alabama, Michigan, and Washington all fielding new coaches after wildly successful 2023 season. The Wolverines obviously won the national title but Jim Harbaugh moved on to the NFL after the season, the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the playoff and Nick Saban retired, and Washington lost in the national title game and then Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.
There have been a lot of movers in the transfer portal as well as some big names have found new homes this spring.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024.