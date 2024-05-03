College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
1. Georgia
I had Georgia ranked No. 1 in my way-too-early Top 25 back in January and I see no reason to move them down after a strong spring which concluded with Carson Beck being talked about as maybe the best quarterback in college football.
On top of Beck returning as potentially the Heisman favorite, the Bulldogs have the No. 1 incoming recruiting class as well as one of the best transfer hauls in the nation.
People forget that this team beat Florida State by 60 points in the Orange Bowl and probably should've been playing for a national title last season, but I digress. The Bulldogs will open the season as the best team in the country and if they don't, I'll start a riot.
Besides bringing in four of the top 23 players in the 2024 recruiting class and 11 of the top 100, the Bulldogs landed Jaden Rashada to back up Beck, Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek to help replace Brock Bowers, Trevor Etienne to man the backfield, and Colbie Young and London Humphreys to bolster the receiving corps.
This team got so much better (hard to believe) and 2024 will be national title or bust.