College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
15. Oklahoma
Losing Dillon Gabriel was definitely a gut-punch for Brent Venables and the Sooners, but Jackson Arnold was a top-10 recruit in the nation in the 2023 class and there's hopes for him to become the next great Oklahoma quarterback and potential Heisman winner. He has all the tools and he'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal. The only concern is the move to the SEC maybe giving the Sooners a tougher outlook than usual. Still, this team has the pieces to compete.
14. Clemson
What the heck is going on with Dabo Swinney and Clemson? That's the question on everyone's minds after a few quiet seasons in a row following what felt like the start of a dynasty when the Tigers were winning titles and making the playoff every year. This is a big year to prove that the previous couple of seasons were just extreme outliers and Cade Klubnik will have a world of pressure on his shoulders. We'll see if the Tigers can finally get back to their winning ways.
13. Tennessee
I'm a huge believer in Nico Iamaleava and that's probably why I think Tennessee could compete for a national title this year. He was the most talented quarterback on last year's roster but sat behind the veteran Joe Milton. Now it's his team and he's ready to lead the Volunteers to a double-digit-win season. Josh Heupel brings in the No. 13 recruiting class and eight solid transfers as well.
12. LSU
Losing the Heisman winner to the NFL won't be an easy replacement to make, but Brian Kelly will be doing so with Garrett Nussmeier who has patiently waited his turn as a former blue-chip recruit. If he lives up to his potential, this team will be solid, but I see the Tigers taking a healthy step back with Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr., and Malik Nabers all gone.
11. Penn State
No, I'm not sold on Drew Allar's spring performance, but I think he's much better than what we saw during the annual scrimmage. He was incosistent which raised some red flags, but I truly believe he has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. This team has competed atop the Big Ten for years, but can it finally overcome Michigan and Ohio State?