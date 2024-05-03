College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
10. Florida State
Florida State is coming off an impressive 13-1 season under Mike Norvell but there are still people who claim the Seminoles should have made the playoff at 13-0 following an ACC title. A 60-point loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl silenced a few of those people, but some remain. This team will be solid in 2024, but maybe not undefeated-caliber. They lose Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, and Keon Coleman, but they bring in 15 solid transfers, led by DJ Uiagalelei.
9. Missouri
Everyone is high on Missouri heading into next season, and for good reason. The Tigers just finished 11-2 and second in the Big Ten East behind Georgia and they were one of the best comeback stories in the nation. They return Brady Cook to an 11-win team and bring in 13 transfers -- many of which will have major impacts in 2024. I have a lot of hope for Eli Drinkwitz's team.
8. Notre Dame
Losing Sam Hartman and Audric Estime will hurt, but the Fighting Irish should be a top-10 team heading into next season with Riley Leonard coming in to play quarterback and a solid defense coming back. The Irish feel like they're about to take that next step in Marcus Freeman's third year and I feel like Leonard is the quarterback to boost this offense with Kris Mitchell coming in at receiver to help out.
7. Michigan
How can a 15-0 national title team not be the projected No. 1 team in the nation next year? All you have to do is look at what the Wolverines lost this offseason. They lost Jim Harbaugh, a good chunk of the coaching staff, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, JJ McCarthy, and about a dozen NFL draft picks. They do, however, return Donovan Edwards at running back and the Wolverines will have an elite defense yet again. Will Sherrone Moore be able to handle the spotlight full-time?
6. Ole Miss
I am all in on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss after a second double-digit-win season in three years. He has done things at Ole Miss that no head coach has been able to do and he's making it look easy. How's he been able to have all this success? The transfer portal. The self-proclaimed "Portal King" has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in and Jaxson Dart returns at quarterback. This team will be electric.