College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
3. Oregon
If it weren't for the top two teams being absolutely stacked at pretty much every position thanks to recruiting, returnees, and the portal, Oregon would be the No. 1 team heading into next season.
The Ducks lost Bo Nix to the NFL draft, but they replaced him with Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel as well as former five-star UCLA transfer Dante Moore. Those two will make up one of the best quarterback rooms in the country and the staff has to feel good about each of them. If Gabriel gets hurt, the Ducks are in good hands, and vice versa.
Like the top two teams in my projections, Oregon has a top-five incoming recruiting class (No. 4) as well as the No. 3 transfer class. Not many teams in college football are as stacked with returning and incoming talent as the Ducks.
Obviously Oregon will rely heavily on Gabriel and Moore, but don't sleep on incoming transfers like Jabbar Muhammad, Jamaree Caldwell, Evan Stewart, Kam Alexander, and Jay Harris.
The connection between Gabriel and Stewart might be the best in college football in 2024.