Cormani McClain takes massive shot at Colorado football, Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and Colorado football have captured the attention of the college football world over the past year and a half. The second-year head coach of the Buffaloes has brought excitement back to the program which had been missing for years.
But that sometimes can come with a cost.
When you build a program back up, you're bound to burn some bridges along the way. And one of those bridges is in the form of former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. He decided to enter the transfer portal recently which was a bit of a surprise given the fact that Sanders recruited him away form some big names before the 2023 season.
It felt like Sanders and McClain would be a match made in heaven as he was an elite defensive back recruit and that's Deion's specialty. But that wasn't exactly the case.
After entering the portal this spring, McClain took to YouTube to talk about what he's looking for in his next program and that answer came with a shot at Sanders and Colorado.
McClain says he wants to play for a real program that focuses on player development and he doesn't want to play for clicks.
This is a surprising statement from McClain, but it was clearly not all rainbows and butterflies during his time in Boulder and he's ready to go somewhere that he can be developed and doesn't just thrive in the spotlight for clicks -- presumably talking about Sanders and what he's done at Colorado.
It'll be interesting to see if there's a rebuttal from Coach Prime after hearing this because we all know he's good at clapping back.
For now, though, McClain won this round.