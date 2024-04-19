Could Alabama football have its next Heisman winner in 2024?
Last season, Alabama football played what turned out to be its final year under ex-head coach Nick Saban, who led his Crimson Tide to a 12-2 finish with an SEC title and a CFP berth.
Heading into 2024, it's time to ask a serious question: is Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe next up for the Heisman Trophy?
The case for Jalen Milroe to make a run at the Heisman Trophy
Jalen Milroe saw some early season bumps during his first campaign as Alabama's starting quarterback, even dropping an early game against the Texas Longhorns. That said, Milroe and the Bama offense began to clean things up as the season went on, eventually beating Georgia in the SEC Championship before falling just short against Michigan in the Rose Bowl Game.
All said and done, Jalen Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns (six interceptions) during his first year as Alabama's starter. On top of that, Milroe rushed for another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. Now, with the 2024 season appraoching, could he be the next Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football? Early odds think that he very well could be.
Right now, Milroe has the fourth-best odds to claim the Heisman -- potentially Bama's first winner since Bryce Young in 2021. Of course, he will need some miracle moments to get his name on the voters' radar, perhaps similar moments to his iconic fourth-and-31 throw against Auburn, leading Bama to yet another Iron Bowl victory and division title.
But the real reason I think Jalen Milroe is a prime candidate for the Heisman this year is not because of one magical throw, nor is it because of his developing play or an SEC title game victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. The reason Milroe could win this year's Heisman is that he is simply the best athlete in the country right now -- no player has the ceiling that Milroe does heading into the 2024 campaign.
If Milroe can get decent offensive line play this fall -- just decent, nothing too special -- he and Alabama football could be en route to another SEC title and CFP berth. Sure, there are still some gaps to fill before the season-opener, but this Alabama team looks dangerous, especially on the offensive side of the football.
It's too early to tell what may happen throughout the 2024 season, but don't be shocked if Alabama football has its next Heisman Trophy winner in Jalen Milroe. Whether it be throwing deep or bulldozing through defenders on the ground, Jalen Milroe can do it all, and this year's Kalen DeBoer-led Crimson Tide may shock the world and continue one of the most iconic dynasties in the history of the game.