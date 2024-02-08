Could Indiana pull off unprecedented commitment of 5-star QB Julian Lewis?
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has been visiting other programs, even as a USC commitment and one program to watch is Indiana football.
There is an excitement surrounding Indiana football that hasn't been seen for a while and it's all related to new head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti was just hired in December. He hasn't coached a single game for the Indiana Hoosiers but the impact on the recruiting trail has been real and it continued with recent the visit of five-star 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis, a five-star QB committed to USC.
Indiana football hired Cigneti after an 11-1 season for James Madison. And in his short time since taking over as head coach, Cignetti has landed 22 transfers for the Hoosiers as well as a four-star quarterback in the 2024 class, Tyler Cherry.
The quarterback recruiting has been impressive. Former Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke will take over as the starter for indiana football next season. Cherry is one of the guys who can be developed for the future but in the sense of Julian Lewis, it would be a game-changing commitment.
Lewis is ranked No. 8 overall according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He's also the second-ranked quarterback and is being pursued heavily by the blue bloods. In addition to being committed to USC, he just spent last week with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
However, Lewis spoke highly of his recent visit to Indiana football, telling 247 Sports, "Indiana is building something special. Coach (Tino) Sunseri and coach (Mike) Shanahan are going to have that offense rolling."
Considering that Cherry is already the fifth-highest ranked commitment in Indiana football history according to 247 Sports, landing Lewis would be totally unprecedented. The Hoosiers have never landed a five-star football player and if they do, it will be a sign that things really are changing under Curt Cignetti.