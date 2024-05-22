Could James Franklin be on the hot seat after recent allegations?
James Franklin seems to be in the spotlight every offseason for one thing or another.
On Tuesday, he made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
According to a report, a former Penn State football team doctor testified in court that Franklin had interfered multiple times with decisions by the team's medical staff. And one of the instances, according to Dr. Pete Seidenberg, happened to involve a player who had just attempted suicide by jumping out of a window. Seidenberg said that Franklin tried to interfere with the medical staff and have the player disqualified and removed from scholarship while he was getting psychiatric help.
This was one of the most eye-opening stories from the testimony and it raised many questions regarding Franklin and his job security. Is this the right man for the job, leading young men?
Obviously it's too soon to crucify Franklin because he hasn't told his side of the story and until that happens, we have to just wait and reserve judgement. But if this turns out to be true, it's damning enough that it could cost him his job at Penn State -- or at least it should.
No coach should ever interfere with the medical staff for his own selfish benefit nor should a leader of young men ever brush aside the mental health of a player to open up a scholarship. That's just disgusting behavior and I hope it's not the truth.
Penn State has had some bad luck with coaches dating back to Joe Paterno and the fall of that era followed by the jump by Bill O'Brien to the NFL. Franklin has seemed like a steady leader for the past decade, but these new allegations may be enough to do him in.
This case is just unfolding.