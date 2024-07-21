Death of Utah State's Andre Seldon Jr. rocks the college football world
In what can only be described as a horrific tragedy, Utah State defensive back Andre Seldon Jr. passed away on Saturday after a fluke drowning accident.
According to a press release by Utah State, the defensive back transfer was seen jumping off cliffs at the Porcupine Reservoir and he didn't resurface. To me, this sounds like he hit the water hard and awkward enough to knock him out and he was never able to swim to safety. After doing some quick research, it appears that cliff jumping here is a popular activity, but they do appear steep and there are areas of excess rock at the bottom which could be enough to knock someone out. I won't speculate, but this seems like a freak accident.
And this news rocked the college football world throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday.
Seldon had a promising future and was (obviously) far too young to go. He started his career at Michigan, playing for the home-state Wolverines for a couple of seasons as a former top-200 recruit before transferring to New Mexico State. It was with the Aggies where he finally broke out, totaling 97 tackles, two interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups in two years.
This past offseason, he transferred to TCU and then again to Utah State where he was expected to be a starting cornerback for the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, this tragedy struck the Aggies and they're left picking up the pieces and mourning a teammate that was gone far too soon.
Thoughts are with Seldon's family at this time.