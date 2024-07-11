Deion Sanders believes Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter are nation's best players
It's Big 12 Media Days time in Las Vegas and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was expected to be one of the main attractions at the event.
Not only is Sanders one of the biggest personalities in college football, but this happened to be his first Big 12 Media Days as Colorado is brand-new to the conference. He was going to be poked and prodded all afternoon and he handled the pressure well along with Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders who represented the Buffaloes at the event.
One thing Deion can never be knocked for is hyping up his own players and his team. He believes he has the two best players in the country which is a bit of a surprising admission given the fact that they led that 4-8 team a year ago.
When asked about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 release, Sanders spoke candidly about how he believes Shedeur is the nation's best quarterback and Hunter is the best player in the sport.
See, it's great to show your guys some love, but this is rather delusional. Sure, both guys could end up being the best at their respective positions, but right now, they are not. There are a number of quarterbacks that deserve to be rated just as high as Sanders, if not higher. And Hunter is one of the nation's best athletes, but is he truly the top receiver and top defensive back? I'm not so sure.
Sanders will always be hyping up his players and going to bat for them, but this is just another one of those "he's worried about the wrong things" moments.