Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge at Week 6 in Berkeley, CA?
By Sam Fariss
It's Saturday and that means ESPN College GameDay kicked off at 9 a.m. ET this morning. For the first time ever, it kicked off in Berkeley, CA and fans were ready at midnight, much less when the broadcast started at 6 a.m. local time.
Hundreds of students flooded the area around the ESPN stage and many were eagerly waiting for the opportunity to kick a field goal and (hopefully) win Pat McAfee's weekly challenge.
McAfee pulled yet another former soccer player out of the crowd, civil Engineering student Daniel.
The kick in Vans that was heard around the world
Daniel went back and forth with McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit ahead of his kick attempt, admitting that he has said a bad thing or two about football kickers in the past.
“Maybe once or twice,” Daniel said in response to McAfee asking if he had ever said anything negative about kickers. “I’ve kicked a football before, I’ve never kicked it that far before.”
His first attempt, for $75,000, had the power and the distance but skewed just right of the uprights and was no good. However, the crowd was into it, Herbstreit was into it, and McAfee declared that there would be a second chance.
This time around, McAfee upped the prize money to $100,000 and promised an additional $100,000 to College GameDay's donation to Hurricane Helene relief which was already sitting at $500,000.
Daniel lined up, the crowd quieted, and the kick was up and... IT WAS GOOD!
Just like that, $700,000 was being handed out to Daniel or donated to the relief efforts. In one of the most meaningful kicks this season, the college student came through and so did McAfee.
Cal is scheduled to kick off its game against No. 8 Miami at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.