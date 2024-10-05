ESPN College GameDay pays tribute to one of the greatest Georgia traditions
By Sam Fariss
Most people tuning into ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning weren't expecting to grab their tissues and ugly cry their way to kickoff. College GameDay paid tribute to one of the most endearing traditions in Georgia Bulldogs football history.
The Woods family has been attending Georgia games for generations and one special part of their attendance was the patriarch, the grandfather, painting a Bulldog on the top of his shaved head. Something that makes traditions special is when family and friends are involved and for this family, the tradition means everything.
When their grandfather passed away in 1986, their father Mike took over the head-painting role and rocked the Bulldog-donned head until he passed away in 2014. One of his sons Trent took over painting his head that year and was extremely proud of the paint he wore.
Devastatingly, Trent suddenly passed away in February of 2024, less than a decade after taking over the honor and tradition of painting his head.
So, his brother, Michael, stepped up. Despite being slightly introverted and much quieter than his father or brother ever were, Michael Woods proudly painted his head for the first time this year as Georgia opened Sanford Stadium against Tennessee Tech.
Despite heartbreak and loss, Michael became "Big Dawg IV" to honor his grandfather, father, and brother.
The tribute to the Woods family and the Bulldogs tradition that continues to live on was meaningful, emotional, and even had Texas Longhorn fans, like myself, tearing up for the Georgia family.