Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 5 Tuscaloosa?
Every week, at ESPN College GameDay, Pat McAfee gives a college student the chance to kick a 35-yard field goal for a prize of a few thousand dollars. This week, the show was in Tuscaloosa ahead of the Alabama versus Georgia matchup.
McAfee picked a college kid who actually played soccer for 12 years and was pretty confident about his odds. Xander, the student, a business major from New Jersey had just held a kick attempt for celebrity guest Druski that was no good.
"It's easy, it's no different than kicking a soccer ball," Xander said before his own kick.
In the first attempt, Xander's kick was lined up perfectly but fell just short of the cross bar... leading to his second attempt for a jaw-dropping $100,000 as Druski cheered him on.
The proud and hopeful kicker lined up once again and... Xander's second kick of the day was also no good. All of a sudden, upwards of $150,000 was going ungifted and the Alabama student was sent back into the crowd.
"Stop making fun of kickers, Xander," McAfee said as Kirk Herbstreit shared he was pretty glad he hadn't offered to match the prize with how close Xander's attempts had come.
So far this season, McAfee has held the field goal challenge five times (it unfortunately didn't take place in Dublin during Week 0) and so far, just one student has successfully made the kick go through the uprights – a freshman from Texas A&M.
From College Station to Tuscaloosa to Norman to Columbia, students have lined up to take their shot at the prize money, and almost all of the kicks have gone awry.