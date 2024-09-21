Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 4 at Norman, OK?
By Sam Fariss
Every weekend, college football personality Pat McAfee puts a couple dozen grand on the line to see if a random college student can successfully kick a field goal on ESPN College GameDay.
This week, the GameDay crew in Norman, OK for the Sooners versus the Tennessee Volunteers matchup, McAfee invited an Oklahoma student to test his luck as a kicker on national television.
"Kicking as a whole, it's pretty easy, you've just gotta do it," Corbin, the college student said. "Pull up a YouTube video, you've just gotta do it."
Corbin, a sports management major at the University of Oklahoma, was the lucky contestant who got to lineup and have none other than Kirk Herbstreit hold the ball for his chance at momentary fame.
As Corbin lined up for the 35-yard field goal and a chance at the $55,000 prize, Sooner nation cheered the young student on.
And... he totally missed. Sure, he got some air. Sure, it went a couple of yards. But it was nowhere near the uprights.
"Give him another shot," Herbstreit pleaded as he held the football for another chance.
Of course, to up the ante, McAfee gave Corbin another shot and he increased the prize to $100,000. On his second chance, Corbin's kick was lined up, it had the air, it had the hang time... And it fell short.
"$100,000 on the line and Corbin won zero of it," McAfee said after Corbin's second attempt at the field goal.
While Corbin didn't make the field goal to win a nice chunk of change, maybe the student at Week 5's ESPN College GameDay show will have better luck... or a better foot.