Do the Miami Hurricanes deserve to stay in the Top 10?
Heisman hopeful and Miami star quarterback Cam Ward and the Hurricanes escaped Virginia Tech football by one of the most bizarre plays in college football history last Friday. The Hurricanes came into the game as 17.5-point favorites, but narrowly got by a Hokies team that has relatively performed under expectations. Does Miami deserve to be ranked in the top 10?
The Hurricanes are currently ranked as the 8th best team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll, as they sport a 5-0 overall record. Ward has had a prolific campaign thus far by having tossed for 1,782 yards (second in the nation), 18 touchdowns (leads the nation), and currently leads the Hurricanes offense to the most productive in the country (385.6 yards per game), respectively.
Despite how the Hurricanes performed against Virginia Tech, Ward is still among one of the best pass throwers in the country and worthy of Heisman contention.
Yes, Miami hasn't played the best competition thus far besides perhaps the Florida Gators in a 41-17 victory, but the Hurricanes have been entertaining and dominant, that is until it ran into a dogfight against the Hokies.
In the matchup, the Hurricanes allowed nearly 400 total yards to the Hokies, which in large part was due to a monster rushing performance from rusher Bhayshal Tuten (141 total yards, 7.4 yards per carry), respectively.
Defensively, the Hokies managed to force two turnovers from Ward and sacked him three times throughout the game. Virginia Tech's defense consistently pressured Ward and forced him into uncomfortable situations, but Ward's supreme talent and ability kept the offense afloat overall.
Moreover, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones didn't have the best outing (189 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception), but he also added 52 yards on the ground and did enough to have kept the Hokies in the game.
In fact, the Hokies were an overturned call away from having perhaps the biggest upset this season after a desperate Hail Mary attempt seemed to be successful. The attempt ended up being ruled incomplete, even though the referees initially ruled it as a touchdown.
In all honesty, it is fair to say that whether the official ruling was ruled complete or incomplete, the play is far from conveying conclusive evidence for either verdict.
The Hurricanes barely survived against the Hokies, but its next two games will be against better competition as it will travel to face California (3-1) this Saturday and then No. 22 Louisville (3-1) on October 19th.
The Golden Bears are coming off a disappointing loss to a reeling Florida State team, but California is expected to have 2023 First-Team All-Pac 12 rusher Jaydn Ott at 100 percent after having battled ankle issues.
The Hurricanes rushing defense will need to improve immensely and its offensive line must protect Ward better if it wants to avoid another close call against a team it is massively favored against (12.5-point favorites).