Drake Maye: Grading the New England Patriots' No. 3 pick
There was plenty of debate about who would go No. 3 overall to the New England Patriots in a new era with the franchise. And with the need for a quarterback most evident, the thought was that it would come down to two players: Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy.
In the end, the Patriots decided to go with Maye to replace Mac Jones.
After watching two Heisman-winning quarterbacks go No. 1 and No. 2 overall before him, Maye waited patiently for his turn and was selected by the franchise that produced Tom Brady. That can't be the worst feeling in the world, but those are some big expectations to live up to.
Maye had an impressive career with North Carolina, playing for legendary head coach Mack Brown. He finished his three years with 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns and that's really all from two years because he only played in four games as a freshman. He was one of the most prolific passers in the country and he brings that to New England.
This pick wasn't a massive surprise here, but there was some thought that Maye would be jumped by McCarthy but the front office liked the North Carolina passer more.
And it was the right pick, in my opinion.
Grading the Drake Maye pick
Honestly, this is the best the Patriots could do at the quarterback position with the top two quarterbacks going right before him. He is still slightly raw, but he has all the talent in the world with a strong, accurate arm. He was the best pick available.
And I think he's just scratching the surface.
Grade: A-