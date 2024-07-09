EA Sports College Football 25 returns next week
The NCAA Football video games by EA Sports used to be some of the best the company offered on a yearly basis. For nearly 20 years the games were staples in my home, for my console.
NCAA Football 06 was the first that my friends and I really dove into. Basement Dynasty Mode-binge sessions fueled by chips and soda. Recruiting successes and failures at 3AM. Maybe a championship... or, just as good, ruining the hopes of your friend's team.
By the time NCAA 14 released, we were playing in dorm rooms. Bouncing around the hall and bringing our schools to glory.
Then... things took a turn.
The Ed O'Bannon lawsuit resulted in EA giving up the NCAA Football games. For a decade fans were left without a new video game. A dedicated group focused on modding the last entry in the series, giving it new life 10 years after release.
But still, it wasn't the same. The graphics were dated. The gameplay got cheesy. It just wasn't what fans needed anymore.
And in just a few days, it's getting replaced. EA Sports College Football 25 drops next week (July 19 standard release, or July 15 for early access edition) and it's bringing all the things you love about college football with it.
The programs, the pageantry, the rivalries. The hard hits, the explosive touchdowns, the championship glory.
It all returns. Now.
You can check out the updated gameplay, courtesy of EA's YouTube channel.
Let's break down the different editions of EA Sports College Football 25.
Standard Edition
The standard edition is just the base game, with no early access. If you pre-order the game, then you will receive the following items:
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Return to Glory Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Deluxe Edition
The deluxe edition is a digital-only version. It can be ordered on the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store. You will receive the following items:
- 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
EA Sports MVP Bundle
This features two games - the deluxe editions of both Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25. Here's what is included:
Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15)
- 4600 Madden Points
- Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
- AKA Player Item
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Elite Player Item
- 99 OVR player in Madden NFL 24
- Choice of 2 Strategy Items
- Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
- 3 Day Early Access (Jul 16-18)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Where to buy EA Sports College Football 25?
The following retailers have pre-orders available for College Football 25:
