EA Sports College Football 25 unveils yet another intriguing video
Folks, we have less than a month. Less than a month until the brand-new EA Sports College Football 25 video games hits the shelves and every single fan who has waited a decade for this will be locked away in their rooms for days.
Anyone else just dying to play dynasty, picking a low-tier school, and building them up to be one of the best in the country? Recruiting will be fun, too.
The game is back and that also means college football is right around the corner.
Everyone is excited for the all new features in this first game since the 2014 version and while a lot of modes will be the same, there are some cool new aspects. One of the best features of this year's game is that EA Sports devoted a ton of time to make sure every stadium atmosphere was unique and the pre-game intro was different.
And EA Sports released another amazing video on Wednesday to kind of show that off.
Kirk Herbstreit was the voice of the video and he talked about the cool new features in this year's game which include making sure that every fanbase feels heard. The "every team is somebody's favorite" mantra just shows that fans everywhere will love what they see from their own specific team's traditions and walk-ups.
The Notre Dame "Play Like a Champion Today" sign, Sparty planting the flag at Spartan Stadium, the buffalo charging the field at Colorado. There's really something for everyone.
The extensiveness of this game is so insane and impressive, and the crowd noise, stadium music, marching bands, and fan chants are going to make this the most amazing college football video game of all time and potentially the best sports game ever made.