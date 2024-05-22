3 Big 12 football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
Out with the old and in with the new. For Big 12 football, that means losing Texas and Oklahoma and adding teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado.
The conference looks much different than it did even a couple of years ago with the aforementioned Pac-12 teams joining along with Houston, Cininnati, BYU, and UCF. We've seen eight new teams join the conference over the past couple of years so it's a far cry from the "normal" Big 12.
For the first time in years, the Big 12 feels wide open in terms of title contenders, but there are some teams expecting to at least push for the top of the standings.
Which perceived "contenders" will disappoint in 2024?
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
First off, let me just say that we as college football fans have been robbed of Bedlam with Oklahoma making the move to the SEC and the rivalry not being renewed right away. We deserve more.
Anyways, back to the original point: I think Oklahoma State falls short this season.
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys had a surprisingly successful 2023 season and contended for the conference crown, but I just don't see Alan Bowman playing as well as he did to lead the offense again and a lot of pressure will be on Ollie Gordon's shoulders. He is the best running back in the country and he's going to put up numbers, but he can't do it all on his own.
There are some major question marks surrounding this team and it doesn't help that they have a tough schedule with Utah, Kansas State, and West Virginia in consecutive weeks before an Oct. 12 bye and then BYU and Baylor on the road right after that. Ending the season with TCU and Colorado on the road and Texas Tech at home won't be easy either.
I foresee a tough year for Gundy and Co.