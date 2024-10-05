Stanford Steve reps the Cardinal in the land of the California Golden Bears
By Sam Fariss
It's not often that "Stanford" Steve Coughlin has a chance to get under the skin of his fellow ESPN College GameDay cast members as a former Cardinal football player. However, as the crew sat in the midst of a Cal Golden Bears crowd, Coughlin rocked his Stanford gear to do just that... and it worked.
Only thirty minutes into the Saturday-morning show, which started at 6 a.m. in Berkeley, "Stanford" Steve's clothing choices were called into question and the GameDay crew was quick to bash on the Cardinal, aligning themselves with the masses that stood behind the stage.
Even the usually reserved and respectful Nick Saban had to get a few jabs in about Stanford.
Of course, the Cardinal jumped to the defense of their former player and beloved Stanford icon. Coughlin has been with ESPN College GameDay in 2023 but has long held the nickname "Stanford" Steve.
The jabs continued to go back and forth between the GameDay cast before Rece Davis had to finally throw up his hands and apologize to all Stanford fans, women, and people out there,
However, it seemed like fans across the country were enjoying the back-and-forth energy that GameDay brought to the early morning crowd.
ESPN College GameDay is set to last until noon ET or just 9 a.m. in California. The Golden Bears are hosting the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes and the two teams are set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET... just 7:30 p.m. PT.