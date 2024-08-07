Every Power 4 conference athlete on the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist
By Sam Fariss
Injuries happen in college athletics, especially in an increasingly lengthy college football season.
However, thankfully, not all injuries are career-ending.
Every year, fans get to watch as some of the most promising athletes return from the sidelines to dominate on the field once again.
These athletes compete for more than just a win every weekend, they are fighting to earn the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Last season, Michigan's running back Blake Corum earned the award after returning from a complete meniscus repair ahead of the 2023 season, and later carrying the Wolverines to their national title.
This season, there are 89 athletes on the watchlist ahead of the 2024 season and many of those are on the roster of a Power 4 program.
ACC - 17 athletes
- Bryce Steele - LB - Boston College
- Cole Turner - WR - Clemson
- Eli Pancol - WR - Duke
- Leo Blackburn - WR - Georgia Tech
- Sylvain Yondjouen - DL - Georgia Tech
- Ja'Corey Brooks - WR - Louisville
- Emory Williams - QB - Miami
- Grayson McCall - QB - NC State
- Trebor Penor - WR - Syracuse
- Oronde Gadsden II - TE - Syracuse
- Kobe Paysour - WR - UNC
- CJ Harris - QB - California
- Kam Butler - DE - Virginia
- Nick Gallo - TE - Virginia Tech
- Ali Jennings - WR - Virginia Tech
- Donavon Greene - WR - Wake Forest
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies have the most athletes on the watchlist out of ACC programs with two players each.
Big Ten - 16 athletes
- Zakhari Franklin - WR - Illinois
- Josh McCray - RB - Ilinois
- Solomon Vanhorse - RB - Indiana
- Cade McNamara - QB - Iowa
- Luke Lachey - TE - Iowa
- Tyneil Hopper - TE - Michigan State
- Darnell Jefferies - DL - Minnesota
- Gabe Ervin Jr. - RB - Nebraska
- Noah Whittington - RB - Oregon
- Jahmal Edrine - WR - Purdue
- Max Klare - TE - Purdue
- Tyreem Powell - LB - Rutgers
- Ale Kaho - LB - UCLA
- Cameron Davis - RB - Washington
- Chaz Mellusi - RB - Wisconsin
- Jake Renfro - OL - Wisconsin
The Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa Hawkeyes, Purdue Boilermakers, and Wisconsin Badgers each have two players on the watchlist for the most in the Big Ten.
Big 12 - 11 athletes
- Hal Presley - WR - Baylor
- Hinckley Ropati - RB - BYU
- Gerry Bohanan - QB - BYU
- Isaiah Alston - WR - Iowa State
- Jalon Daniels - QB - Kansas
- De'Zhaun Stribling - WR - Oklahoma State
- Justin Wright - LB - Oklahoma State
- Johnny Hodges - LB - TCU
- Cameron Rising - QB - Utah
- Brant Kuithe - TE - Utah
- Trey Lathan - LB - West Virginia
BYU, Oklahoma State, and Utah have two athletes a piece on the watchlist including Cougars' quarterback Gerry Bohanan and Utes' quarterback Cam Rising.
SEC - 14 athletes
- Luke Hasz - TE - Arkansas
- Shemar James - LB - Florida
- Branson Robinson - RB - Georgia
- Jamon Duman-Johnson - LB - Kentucky
- John Emery Jr. - RB - LSU
- JK Johnson - CB - LSU
- Andrel Anthony - WR - Oklahoma
- Casey Thompson - QB - Oklahoma
- Kaden Helms - TE - Oklahoma
- Raheim Sanders - RB - South Carolina
- Brady Hunt - TE - South Carolina
- Bru McCoy - WR - Tennessee
- Conner Weigman - QB - Texas A&M
- Donovan Green - TE - Texas A&M
Oklahoma is the only Power 4 school that has three athletes on the watchlist. In the SEC, the Sooners are followed by LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M who have two athletes each.