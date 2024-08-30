Fans react to Bowling Green's 100-yard kick return TD to start the season
By Sam Fariss
The Bowling Green Falcons have started their 2024 football season in the best way imaginable:
A 100-yard, kick return touchdown.
Running back Justin Pegues, who was previously at Tennessee Tech, caught the kickoff in the end zone and took 12 seconds to run it all the way to the other end of the field.
Fans, of Bowling Green or not, went crazy on social media.
Fellow running back Jaison Patterson (No. 28) blocked numerous players on the way down the field and is a huge part of why Pegues was able to find the end zone for six.
Of course, people wasted no time hopping on the Bowling Green hype-train following the start of the game but at the end of the day, it's only Week 1.
To start their season, the Falcons are taking on the Fordham Rams.
By the end of the first quarter, Bowling Green was already dominating, beyond the 100-yard return, and led Fordham 20-0.
Halfway through the second quarter, Bowling Green didn't look to be slowing down as the Falcons rapidly tacked on another 7 points and were quickly marching down the field once again with just under 10 minutes on the clock.