Fans react to Virginia Tech's absolute failure of a fake field goal attempt
By Sam Fariss
Shockingly, the Virginia Tech Hokies found themselves up 10 points on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes as the end of the third quarter approached.
As it looked like the Hokies marched down the field once again, the Canes were finally able to slow the offensive unit down. Virginia Tech was lined up for a relatively short field goal attempt to add 3 points to the already 10-point lead, and the Hokies... decided to run a fake.
The fake field goal attempt immediately blew up in Virginia Tech's face and instead of tacking on additional points, the Hokies turned the ball over on downs.
Unsurprisingly, football fans (of Virginia Tech, Miami, or anyone else) immediately took to social media to bombard VT about the decision.
To put it simply, people couldn't wrap their heads around why head coach Brent Pry hadn't simply taken the (almost guaranteed) 3 points.
After the blown-up fake field goal attempt, the Hurricanes immediately started storming down the field, towards additional points of their own. Over just eight plays, Miami's quarterback Cam Ward found the end zone and the extra point was good.
Just like that, the Canes were within three of the Hokies and, all of a sudden, there was a ball game afoot.
The moral of the story is that if you're up by double digits on a top-ten team, maybe take any additional points you can get. When Virginia Tech didn't follow that unwritten rule, the game saw a 10-point swing and a Miami home crowd that was reinvigorated.
Not to mention, this was Miami's attempt at starting its season 5-0 for the first time in the program's long and illustrious history.