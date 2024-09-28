Cam Ward's INT and fumble slow down Canes offense but game stays tight vs. Hokies
By Sam Fariss
One of the favorites to become a Heisman finalist later this season, Miami quarterback Cam Ward had a shocking slow start against the Virginia Tech Hokies as the Hurricanes looked to start their year 5-0 for the first time in program history.
With an opening-drive fumble and an interception just a few moments later, Ward wasn't looking himself in the first half against the Hokies.
On just the third play of the game, Ward was sacked by Virginia Tech's Cole Nelson. The quarterback coughed up the ball and Nelson's teammate Sam Brumfield recovered it, leading to a touchdown for the Hokies just three plays later.
Ward led the Canes on back-to-back touchdown drives following his fumble to put Miami ahead after the Hurricanes' third possession.
However, on Miami's fourth drive of the game, Ward was back to looking slightly askew compared to his usually composed style of play. VT's Mose Phillips III intercepted Ward's pass attempt just a few yards from the end zone and after the pick-off, Phillips did Ward's classic celebration to mock the QB.
Throughout the remainder of the first half, the Miami offense and Ward struggled, punting on two of their three final possessions. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech tacked on two more touchdowns and a field goal to push themselves ahead.
In the first half, Ward completed just 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 2 touchdowns and the interception while the Miami rushing game earned a minimal 32 yards on the ground.
By halftime, the Hokies led the No. 7 Hurricanes 24-17 in a shocking turn of events. Ward and his offensive squad need to get back in sync or Miami doesn't have a chance of winning this ACC matchup.