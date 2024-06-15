Five college football rivalries that aren't worth saving
College football is driven by rivalries. Nothing draws more interest in sports than a good old-fashioned Saturday filled with hatred for someone in a different colored shirt than yours.
However, the realities of NCAA realignment have put some rivalries at risk. For instance, the annual meeting between Oregon and Oregon State is only being kept alive by some creative schedule shuffling on the part of both schools.
Now that Oregon is headed to the Big Ten, their annual game with their in-state rival is no longer a conference matchup. That's why unusual measures had to be taken to preserve the game with the Beavers this fall.
With Oregon set to host Texas Tech on September 7 of this year, there wasn't room on the schedule for a non-conference game with the Beavers. That was until Oregon and Texas Tech agreed to postpone their meeting in Eugene until 2033 opening up a date for the Ducks and Beavers to play.
While many around the Pacific Northwest, and perhaps even the country, are happy to see this rivalry kept alive by two motivated institutions, one has to believe that similar options won't be available to other schools looking to keep their historic rivalries afloat.
There are just simply too many moving pieces to keep all of the traditional rivalries in college football alive. So with that in mind, let's take a look at five rivalries that aren't worth saving in the modern landscape of college football.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
"Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate". That's the nickname given to the rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech, two universities separated by only 70 miles.
While the series has one of the best nicknames in the sport, the reality is that the hate between the two programs has faded giving way to apathy on the part of many fans. That's because these two programs no longer occupy the same spot in the college football hierarchy.
Each year, Georgia is contending for a National Championship while Georgia Tech is simply striving for bowl eligibility. Thus, when these teams meet during Rivalry Week, there is hardly anything on the line.
Sure, the Yellow Jackets could play the role of spoiler and keep the Bulldogs out of the National Championship conversation by pulling off the stunning upset but they don't do that often enough to make this rivalry intriguing. Tech hasn't beaten the Bulldogs since 2016 and has captured only three wins in the series since 2001.
In the meantime, Georgia's hate has been transferred to the legitimate threats they face in the SEC such as Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Rivalries are no fun when there is such a competitive imbalance and the Yellow Jackets simply aren't good enough to keep this rivalry relevant.
This series dates back to 1893 and all-time, Georgia leads 71-41-5. That lead is only going to grow more lopsided as the two programs now occupy different neighborhoods in the world of college football. Thus, Georgia should stop wasting its time with its little brother and instead schedule a more intriguing conference opponent to beef up its playoff resume.