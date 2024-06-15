Five college football rivalries that aren't worth saving
Pitt vs. West Virginia
Dating back to 1895, the "Back Yard Brawl" between Pitt and West Virginia has fueled plenty of hatred in Appalachia. However, it has become a series that carries little weight on a national scene given that neither program is close to being a contender for the playoff.
Since 2012, these programs have combined for just one conference title. That was Pitt's ACC crown in 2016.
Now that these schools are no longer beating up on what was a weak Big East when both called it home up until 2011, neither has been able to be a factor on a national scale. Thus, trying to do the scheduling gymnastics required for this series to remain intact simply isn't worth it.
All-time, Pitt leads the series 62-41-3. However, in the 14 matchups since 2000, WVU holds an 8-6 lead. Thus, this is one of the more competitive rivalries from that standpoint.
However, both schools have proven that they can live without playing each other as the series was on hiatus from 2012-21. That proves that life goes one without the "Back Yard Brawl" and there's no point in trying to keep it alive.