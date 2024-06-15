Five college football rivalries that aren't worth saving
Clemson vs. South Carolina
Another in-state rivalry featuring schools on different levels these days is the series between Clemson and South Carolina. However, unlike the Colorado and Colorado State series, this Palmetto State showdown pits two Power-4 conference teams against one another.
Still, it has been a rather lopsided affair of late. Since 2014, the Tigers have gone 8-1 against the Gamecocks with their lone loss coming in 2022.
All-time Clemson leads USC 73-43-4. That's the type of domination that makes for an uncompelling series.
Sure, the series means quite a bit to the people of South Carolina. After all, the hatred between these institutions has its roots in the American Civil War.
But few people outside of the state pay much attention to this rivalry anymore. South Carolina is perpetually stuck in little brother mode and rarely threatens mighty Clemson.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have plenty of marquee teams to face off with each year because of their status as one of the most high-profile programs in the nation. What's more, Clemson is striving for national titles rather than state bragging rights. They have left behind their in-state rivals and as such, this series has lost interest for all of those who don't have a dog in the fight.