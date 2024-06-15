Five college football rivalries that aren't worth saving
Notre Dame vs. Southern California
College football traditionalists might gasp at the thought of ending the rivalry between Notre Dame and Southern California. However, the reality is that tradition is quickly being pushed out of college sports for the sake of money and because of that, this rivalry could soon be a thing of the past.
Of course, it is special to most college football fans when these two iconic programs with their unmistakeable uniforms line up against one another. However, playing one another might be doing both programs more harm than good these days.
Notre Dame already plays one of the more difficult schedules in the country thanks to its status as an independent program and its scheduling alliance with the ACC. Now, USC is set to join the Big Ten where they will have to contend with programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington, and others that will present a much greater challenge than the weaklings of the PAC 12 that the Trojans had grown accustomed to thumping a weekly basis.
The goal for Notre Dame and USC should be to annually compete for a National Championship. Therefore, each program should do what is in its own best interest and schedule in a way that will provide the best path to the College Football Playoff. Adding another loseable non-conference game to what will already be a daunting schedule for both programs makes little sense.
Yes, this series dates back to 1926 (the Irish lead 49-37-5) and for many, it would be sad to see it end. However, the sport would be better served as a whole if these two programs were competing for National Championships and the best way to get both of these programs into the playoff isn't by adding another high-stakes game to the schedule.