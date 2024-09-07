Florida State finds itself on the wrong side of history
By Justin Perez
This is the first instance of a top-10 team being a major disappointment. The 1951 Alabama Crimson Tide is regarded as one of the worst teams in the university's storied football program. The squad began the year ranked ninth in the preseason rankings. Similar to the 1950 Tennessee squad, Alabama played two games before the week one poll released on October 1st.
Their first game was an easy, effortless, blowout 89-0 win over the Statesmen of Delta State Teachers College. They are now known as Delta State University. Great start right? Well, in their second game of the year, Alabama took on the LSU Tigers to open up SEC play. At Ladd Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, the Tide suffered a 13-7 defeat.
After the loss, Alabama dropped out of the rankings and would never get back into the national poll. The loss to LSU kicked off a four-game losing streak. They lost a close 22-20 affair to Vanderbilt and then followed that up with blowout defeats to Villanova and No. 2 Tennessee. Alabama ended the 1951 season with a mediocre record of 5-6. Imagine if that happened today. The internet would blow up.
This was the first of two losing seasons recorded by head coach Harold "Red" Drew. He would coach Alabama for eight years between 1947 and 1954. A fun fact about this season was that Alabama called four stadiums home.
They played three games at their usual Bryant-Denny Stadium, three at Legion Field in Birmingham, one at Ladd Stadium which was their loss to LSU, and their season opener at the Cramton Bowl. This was the first of four years in which Alabama regularly played home games in four different cities.