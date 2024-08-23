Florida State Seminoles: Poised for greatness or facing a setback?
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a stellar 2023 campaign that saw them go undefeated in the regular season and clinch the ACC Championship. Now, moving on to 2024, the Seminoles are hungry to prove themselves after a controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen, now a college football analyst, has high expectations for FSU this year. Mullen predicts the Seminoles will repeat as ACC Champions, defeating Clemson in the title game.
However, he also foresees FSU finishing second in the ACC rankings behind Clemson, suggesting a potential regular-season loss to the Tigers.
The Seminoles' recent track record is impressive. They boast a 23-4 record over the past two seasons, including a bowl victory and a conference championship. More notably, FSU has won 12 consecutive ACC matchups, a streak dating back to 2022.
As the team prepares for their season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, there are reasons for optimism. The Seminoles' final practice in Tallahassee showed promise, with new players integrating well and the team maintaining focus despite the impending international travel.
Key players to watch include DJ Uiagalelei, the Oregon State transfer quarterback who brings 48 games of experience and a 30-10 record as a starter.
The receiving corps, led by Jalen Brown and Malik Benson, has shown flashes of brilliance in practice. On defense, Azareye'h Thomas and Conrad Hussey have impressed in the secondary.
However, there's another perspective to consider. Florida State has undergone significant changes, losing several offensive stars to the NFL.
While they've reloaded with transfers like Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams, and wide receiver Malik Benson, it remains to be seen how quickly these new pieces will gel.
The Seminoles' opener against Georgia Tech presents an intriguing challenge.
The Yellow Jackets, led by quarterback Haynes King, who threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns last season while adding 737 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, could prove to be a tough opponent.
Georgia Tech's experienced offense, returning four of five starting offensive linemen, may test FSU's impressive defensive line.
Moreover, history favors Georgia Tech against the spread when facing FSU. The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games against the Seminoles and covered in five of their final six games last season.
As Florida State enters this new season ranked No. 10, expectations are high.
The question remains: Will the Seminoles build on their recent success and make a strong case for playoff contention, or will the changes in personnel lead to growing pains and potential setbacks?
The journey begins this Saturday at noon ET in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.