Football fans are blasting Colorado Buffaloes for edited dime by Shedeur Sanders

Lmao. Look at the throw to no one. They edit it to show someone catching it. πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/dnbOV6rEDn