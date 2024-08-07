Football fans are blasting Colorado Buffaloes for edited dime by Shedeur Sanders
By Sam Fariss
Let's start off by saying that fans haven't taken their foot off the gas when it comes to blasting Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes since the head coach took over in 2023.
From endlessly hyping up a team that finished 4-8 last year to putting the players' social media handles on the back of jerseys, CU Boulder has turned into open season for college football fans hunting for an easy joke.
However, the Buffaloes and their social media presence aren't exactly making it difficult for fans to find a new punchline about the Colorado squad.
Most recently, Colorado Buffaloes Football shared a video that apparently captures a dime from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.
The jarring edit through fans (of Colorado or otherwise) for a loop and they were quick to call into question if the catch had actually taken place.
Sure, Sanders and Wester may have genuinely completed the pass but without one of the angles showing the complete play, it's easy for fans to question the less-than-perfect players.
The Buffaloes were quick to respond with copies of both videos in their entirety so that people would stop throwing out the idea that the original video was fake.
At the end of the day, Shedeur and Wester did connect the impressive pass but fans were well within their rights to question the play.
Colorado kicks off their season against North Dakota State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET.