Former head coach Pete Carroll is returning to USC but he won't be on a football field
By Sam Fariss
The four-time Rose Bowl Champion, two-time AP national champion, and legendary USC head coach Pete Carroll is coming back to campus.
However, the NCAA mastermind turned NFL head coach turned pro football executive won't be returning to the football field with the Trojans.
This time around, Carroll is going to be teaching a class for USC students.
While Carroll didn't expand on many details regarding the class, he did share that he would be joining USC in the spring and that "it's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it's finalized and all that."
Carroll shared the information on a radio interview he did on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM which was his first statements to local media since his farewell address for the Seattle Seahawks in January.
The former NCAA head coach led the USC Trojans from 2001 until 2009 before he taking over the Seahawks in 2010.
Carroll was also the head coach of the New England Patriots from 1997 until 1999.
While at USC, Carroll and the Trojans lost just 19 games, while winning 97. The Trojans lost 14 conference games under Carroll's reign and finished first in the Pac-10 seven times during his nine-year tenure.
"There's more stuff to share," Carroll said. "Everybody wants to know what I'm doing and all that, am I coaching or what am I doing, I'm working with some really fun people and some exciting opportunities to do some really cool stuff and putting things together."