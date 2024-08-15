Ranking the five softest head coaches in college football
By Sam Fariss
There are all-time greats and devastating failures. There are those who just coast by on a barely winning record and those who demand excellence every season.
Head coaches, quite literally, come in every shape and size when it comes to how they run their programs.
Many are historic in their own regards like Nick Saban's undeniable reign at Alabama or Ed Orgeron's unmistakable voice at LSU.
However, there are also those who come off as a little touchy, slightly sensitive, and dare I say it, soft.
So, here are the five softest head coaches in college football, with a few honorable mentions who could have made a longer list:
Honorable mention:
- Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss
- Jim McElwain while at Florida
- Mack Brown while at Texas
- Tom Herman while at Texas and FAU
- Dave Doeren at NC State
The 5 softest head coaches in college football
Sure, you could say that UAB head coach Trent Dilfer shouldn't be on this list because he doesn't have a big enough platform as a head coach to be categorized as 'soft.'
However, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback turned analyst turned head coach runs away from any obstacle as soon as it presents itself.
Dilfer's time at ESPN didn't unfold how he thought it would (AKA he didn't become a star) so he retired. Once retirement wasn't scratching his itch, Dilfer took over the UAB Blazers because, despite being a former star, he couldn't get a bigger job.
His continuous public outbursts and... narcissistic-esque personality do not bode well for his head coaching career to continue for very long.
Beyond his inability to take down the Michigan Wolverines, which has him in the hot seat year in and year out, Ryan Day does not take criticism well at all.
Day's public enemy No. 1 is the one and only Lou Holtz who lambasted the Ohio State head coach for failing to reach the pinnacle that the Buckeyes could and should reach every year.
The public feud spilled over when Day called out the historic head coach turned commentator after a last-second win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish... just 17-14.
The moral of the story?
When a beloved college football icon calls you out, prove him wrong by repeatedly winning and not trying to do some roasting of your own.
Oh how the tables turn...
Dabo Swinney was on his way to usurping Nick Saban as the winningest head coach in the College Football Playoff era but then the transfer portal emerged and it all fell apart.
Recently, Swinney has infamously said that Clemson is 'too good' to utilize the portal in an embarrassing attempt to deny the fact that athletes simply don't want to play for him.
The Tigers and Swinney have gone downhill since the transfer portal became prominent and he simply isn't willing to admit that he has handled it poorly.
A runner but not a track star.
Lincoln Riley has become shocking soft since taking over the USC Trojans football program.
Not only did he abandon ship at Oklahoma when the rumor mill started churning out the idea of the Sooners heading to the SEC, but he also quite literally tried to run away from a game against LSU.
In 2024, the Trojans are slated to play the LSU Tigers and, try as he might, Riley failed to void the matchup against the SEC opponent.
Surprise!
Just kidding.
Anyone and everyone who keeps up, even casually, with college football could have predicted that Coach Prime would be No. 1 on this list.
From his social media tirades to bullying players out of his program, Deion Sanders has become an absolute clown since taking over the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.
Sure, he has his celebrity persona to live up to but it wasn't quite this loud or proud while he was coaching at Jackson State.
Not to mention, his 4-8 overall record with the Buffs doesn't do much to back his larger-than-life ego.