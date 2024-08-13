Former Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis is trending but not for what you'd think
By Sam Fariss
Yes, Will Levis has been out of college for two years now but the Penn State Nittany Lion turned Kentucky Wildcat quarterback is trending once again.
However, it isn't for his illustrious career in the NFL or his impressive performance in Week 1 of the preseason.
It's for his new fragrance with a jaw-dropping brand:
Yep, you read that correctly. Levis is teaming up with a mayo company to create a mayonnaise scented "parfum."
In the latest installment of a mayo and football crossover (see the annual Duke's Mayo Bowl in college football), Levis shot to the top of X (Twitter) charts after Hellmann's released the video announcement.
No, Levis didn't compete in the Mayo Bowl while he was in college but he did win the Citrus Bowl with the Wildcats in 2022 over the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes.
In his first NFL season, Levis and the Tennessee Titans finished at an abysmal 6-11 overall but the quarterback showed some flashes of brilliance.
Levis' season high in 2023 was 327 passing yards while he was standing in for Ryan Tannehill.
In the Titans' preseason game last weekend, Levis completed 80 percent of his passes (4 of 5) for 35 yards. He was one of three quarterbacks to play for Tennessee, alongside Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis.
Maybe Levis' collaboration with Hellmann's is yet another flash of brilliance for the former Wildcat star.