Former OU Sooner CeeDee Lamb gets the biggest NFL signing bonus in WR history
By Sam Fariss
It's official.
The Dallas Cowboys have broken another pay day record.
Once again, it took a while for owner Jerry Jones to come around to shelling out money to one of his players but the man made it happen.
The recipient of this record-setting deal?
None other than former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb's new deal with the Cowboys is a four-year, $136 million contract that includes a $38 million signing bonus.
That signing bonus?
The biggest ever given to an NFL wide receiver.
So far this preseason, Lamb hadn't participated in preseason games, fall camp, or any practices because the wideout was... holding out... for the big bucks.
Apparently, Lamb's waiting game was well worth it as he became the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
Dallas selected Lamb seventeenth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after his consensus All-American career for the Oklahoma Sooners.
While at OU, Lamb helped lead the Sooners, alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts, to a Big 12 Championship and a berth into the College Football Playoffs.
He was an All-Big 12 First-Team member in 2019 and an All-Big 12 Second-Team member in 2018.
Lamb finished his collegiate career with 3,292 total receiving yards on 173 catches (yes, he averaged 19 yards per catch) and 32 touchdowns through the air.
Since joining the Cowboys, Lamb has already become a three-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions during the 2023 season.