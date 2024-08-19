Former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Colt McCoy calls it a career in the NFL
Former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback Colt McCoy officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a 12-year career. McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
The 37-year-old quarterback had a prolific collegiate career as a member of the Longhorns. McCoy won coveted awards such as the Big-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award (2006), the Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year award (2009) and was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.
In the 2009 campaign, McCoy led the Longhorns to an undefeated 12-0 record, a Big-12 Championship victory over Nebraska, and a birth in the 2010 National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Unfortunately, McCoy suffered a right shoulder injury in the first quarter which capped off his tenure in Austin, Texas.
McCoy was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft behind Sam Bradford (No.1), Tim Tebow (No. 25), and Jimmy Clausen (No. 48), respectively.
The Texas Longhorns all-time passing leader played for the Cleveland Browns ('10-2012), San Francisco 49ers (2013), Washington Commanders ('14-2019), New York Giants (2020), and the Arizona Cardinals ('21-2022).
McCoy spent the majority career as a reliable back-up and went 11-25 as a starter in his career.
McCoy last played in the 2022 NFL season and garnered 7,975 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, 32 interceptions while having completed 62.6 percent of his passes throughout his career.
The former third-round pick will now embark on his new journey as a college football broadcaster for NBC Sports, as the 2024 season kicks off in just a few weeks.