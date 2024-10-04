From unusual plays to unique unis, UTEP is garnering attention but struggling to win
By Sam Fariss
The UTEP Miners are 0-5 and sit in last place in the Conference-USA standings. On Thursday night, they suffered their fifth loss of the season in a 20-point victory for the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
However, despite their abysmal record and horrendous conference ranking, the Miners have garnered quite a bit of attention over the past few days for their unique uniforms, their interesting style of play, and most obviously, their stance as underdogs.
UTEP even had a miraculous play against the Bearkats in Week 6 when the Sam Houston quarterback muffed a handoff to the running back and defensive back Kory Chapman recovered the fumble for a touchdown.
Another bizarre but notable moment from UTEP's matchup against the Bearkats is when the Miners lined up with five (yes, 5) wide receivers on the same side of the line of scrimmage.
While the Miners ended up losing, the unusual plays and lineups brought quite a bit of attention to UTEP's football program. Not to mention, earlier in the week, fans fell in love with the Miners' incredible new helmet designs, a nod to the Latino population and culture in El Paso.
Sure, the Miners have suffered five losses already this season. Sure, UTEP has been outscored 163-79 in those five losses. However, football fans are pulling for them, begging them to find their footing and a win or two this season.
UTEP takes on Western Kentucky in Week 7, on Oct. 10, and the WKU Hilltoppers are already projected to win at least 7 games this season while the Miners are projected to win just 4.5 games.
The Miners and Hilltoppers are scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and fans can catch the game, and hopefully UTEP's first win, on ESPNU.