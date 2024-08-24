FSU fans won't let Kirk Herbstreit get a word out without an onslaught of boos
By Sam Fariss
College game days are back.
Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit were front and center on the ESPN College GameDay desk but this time, they were in Dublin, Ireland.
The Emerald Isle had given the CGD crew a warm welcome all week long, including McAfee apparently downing "30 Guinnesses" the day before.
All was going swimmingly for the group's first-ever trip overseas.
That was until Herbstreit opened his mouth.
FSU fans immediately starting ripping into the former player turned analyst.
Anytime Herbstreit started to speak, he was met with a brutal chorus of boos.
This show was Saban's first time on the desk as an analyst and not as a head coach but he let everyone know that he was excited for the change.
Earlier in the week, Saban visited Florida State and Georgia Tech practices ahead of the teams' matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Reportedly, Herbstreit fielded hundreds of calls when the Alabama Crimson Tide made the College Football Playoff last season instead of the Seminoles.
Saban let everyone in the crowd know that Herbstreit had nothing to do with the decision.
"He didn't have anything to do with them not getting in the playoff, and I didn't either," Saban said.
Fans weren't having it, refusing to believe what Saban said and adamantly bashing on Herbstreit.
We'll have to see how Herbstreit is doing after two or more hours of the Seminole crowd's booing.