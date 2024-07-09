FSU QB1 DJ Uiagalelei shows he's elite leader by opting out of ACC Kickoff
DJ Uiagalelei was chosen to represent Florida State football at this year's ACC Kickoff but he opted out of the media event, proving he's an elite leader.
Yes, you read that correctly. Uiagalelei decided not to represent his team at ACC media days because he is the leader that this team needs.
How does that make any sense?
Just read Uiagalelei's reasoning for opting out and you'll have a hard time criticizing the first-year Seminole and former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback.
"I feel strongly that Florida State should be represented by players who were part of lasy year's ACC championship team. The players who helped put this program back on top of the ACC should have the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions. The team is more than its quarterback, and I'm excited for my teammates who will experience this fantastic event."
You will almost never see something like this happen.
Uiagalelei, who spent last season at Oregon State, transferred to Florida State two years removed from being a Clemson Tiger this offseason. He was immediately projected to be the starting quarterback and the team's leader and clearly Mike Norvell thought the same, picking him to be one of the Seminoles' representatives at the annual ACC Kickoff.
Instead of accepting and representing the Seminoles, he opted to give his spot to a player who was on last year's Florida State team that won the ACC title. He doesn't feel like he's earned that spot yet.
For him to do this and state that the team is bigger than its quarterback just shows how good of a person and teammate Uiagalelei truly is. Not many players would be willing to sacrifice media attention at the annual ACC Kickoff just because they felt like they didn't earn it.
Uiagalelei is different.
Florida State looks to be led by the right quarterback and if he hadn't won over all of his teammates before this move, he has now.